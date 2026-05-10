Van Orden Forgets He Voted For Medicare Cuts, Insults Voters

Rep Drunken Van Orden is feeling the heat from being behind in the polls and in fundraising, and it shows as he snaps at his constituents who are upset about cuts to Medicare and Medicaid:

American citizens have the right to peacefully protest. They get to make their voices heard. I just wish they knew what they were talking about. There have been no cuts to Medicaid or Medicare. There's not going to be cuts to Medicare and Medicaid. What's going to end, though, is the rampant waste, fraud, and abuse.

According to the Joint Economic Committee, more than 276,000 Wisconsinites are at risk of losing health care coverage due to the OBBB. Of those at risk, more than 32,000 are his constituents.

I don't know about you, but I think that cutting vital health care coverage to more than 32,000 voters and calling all of his constituents ignorant is not a good way to win an election.

I would strongly suggest that DVO pay off his bar tab(s) while he still has a job.