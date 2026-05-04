Why Isn't Scott Jennings Suspended For His Abusive On-Air Behavior?

CNN continues to lose credibility with their nighttime viewers who watch panel discussions by allowing MAGA creep Scott Jennings not only to lie, defend and obfuscate for Trump every night, but to threaten and curse out those on the panel debating him.

Last week, Meidas Touch's Adam Mockler was destroying Jennings during a debate on the Iran war which saw Jennings yell at the yojng commentator," Get your f*cking hand out of my face, first of all!" As host Abby Philip tried to calm down the outbuirst, causing Jennings to whine, "I’m not going to have this guy’s hand in my face."

As you can tell by the above video, Mockler did not have his hand pointing directly in his face. Jennings got so frustrated by being throttled, he blew his cork

After that profane outburst against a colleague, most networks would fire the commentator for being abusive. Or at least suspend them.

Former CNN reporter Jim Acosta told Steve Schmidt that Jennings should have been fired immediately.

"It’s appalling and it’s a fireable offense. I think he should be fired. I’ve been saying for some time. He should be fired," Acosta said.

Scott Jennings hasn't apologized for actions as of this time.

So far CNN has not even commented on the incident.

Not even a reprimand has come down.