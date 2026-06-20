GOP Rep Inadvertently Admits No Proof Of Widespread Election Fraud

Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney got a warm welcome from the Fox Business Network to spread some baseless fear-mongering about our election processes. The MAGA/Fox goal is to restrict voting as much as possible, via their so-called SAVE (Republican seats) Act, and if that doesn’t work, cry “voter fraud!” afterward. But only if Republicans lose, of course.

Unfortunately for Tenney, she inadvertently revealed how bogus the fearmongering about fraud is.

“There are thousands and thousands of cases of people voting in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Tenney accused. “This happens all the time, but the Democrats want to tell you it doesn't happen because you can't prove it once the ballot’s in the box.”

Funny, she didn’t say anything about having proof before the ballot was in the box, either.

That’s because there is no proof. In reality, we do have proof that voter fraud is infinitesimally rare. It is also pretty much impossible to get away with.

Tenney calls herself an “accomplished attorney” on her official website. So, it’s hard to believe she really thinks evidence and proof are irrelevant.

Predictably, host Maria Bartiromo didn’t need any such evidence or proof to heartily agree with Tenney that somehow our elections are untrustworthy.

It’s shocking that Bartiromo hasn’t been fired, given that her attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election with lies were at least partly responsible for the $787 million her bosses coughed up to settle the Dominion defamation suit that followed. She was personally named as a defendant in the similar defamation suit by Smartmatic which, as far as I know, is still ongoing.

But Bartiromo was not only not fired. She’s poised to spread the same lies all over again in November if President Felon’s party is voted out of power.