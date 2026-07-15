Trump's Last Gasp At Forcing The SAVE Act

In a flailing attempt to upend and steal the 2026 midterm elections, Trump is giving a speech Thursday night to continue promoting phony allegations of election fraud which he's hoping will force the Senate to pass his odious and draconian SAVE Act.

Trumps presidency is on life support and his only recourse is to stop Americans from voting.

As David wrote, His best-known argument centered on voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems. Trump allies — including his lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell — claimed the machines were tied to late Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez and had flipped millions of votes to then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden.



They also alleged that thousands of dead people had voted in key battleground states, the Brennan Center reported.

Q: Around the nation are anticipating a big announcement on Thursday night regarding election machines and integrity. Can you give us sort of a sneak peek about what to expect and tell us what it is in America? TRUMP: Well, I'd rather save it. It will concern that subject. And we'll have a couple of other things to say also, but I'd rather save it. But it's really big news. It's really, really big news. And our country has to shape up. And that's what we're going to be talking about Thursday is it doesn't get bigger because without free and fair elections, you don't have a country. We'll be discussing other things, too, but but it's going to be a very big announcement.

As I wrote earlier, Trump used Lindsay Graham's death to to promote the Save Act which is dead in the Senate. Trump's chances have not improved with McConnell in the hospital.

After redistricting has failed, Trump must have used AI to tell him what he needs to do to win the midterms and this is his only solution.

Stopping people from voting is his only recourse and that would be the result from the SAVE Act.

If the major broadcast and cable news networks have any integrity left still, they should not broadcast this sham.