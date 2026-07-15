Wisconsin Commission: Musk Likely Committed Election Bribery

In the spring of 2025, former President Elmo Elon Musk offered Wisconsin voters a chance to win $1 million if they voted in the state supreme court election. Two days before the election, Musk did just that.

Now, the Wisconsin Election Commission has voted to forward two complaints to the Brown County District Attorney, David Lasee. They found probable cause that Musk violated the state's election bribery law "by making a social media post that offered one million dollars to individuals who voted in the 2025 Wisconsin Supreme Court Election to induce them to vote in that election."

In Wisconsin, the election bribery statute is a Class I felony and is punishable by three and a half years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. Lasee has 40 days to notify the commission of what actions he chooses to take.

In that election, Musk dropped more than $20 million, including the two checks for a million dollars each. All he got for his money was a bunch of pissed-off Wisconsinites going to the polls to vote for Susan Crawford and giving Wisconsin a supreme court with a liberal bent for the first time in over 15 years.

Wouldn't be fun to watch if Musk gets convicted, then he must be deported back to South Africa. I won't hold my breath for that to happen, but a guy can dream, can't he?