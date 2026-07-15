Blanche Touts Epstein 'Transparency' At Hearing, Somehow Keeps A Straight Face

Todd Blanche stood in front of the world and, with a straight face, told the country that the Trump DOJ has been more forthcoming with the Epstein files than any administration before it — Biden included.

Funny thing to say soon after a federal judge ruled that Blanche himself had already conceded he's violating the very transparency law he's now taking a victory lap on. The DOJ's own court filings admit millions of pages are still being sat on. But sure, Todd — "complied with the law." Tell that to Judge Sullivan, big guy.

As for the former President, the Epstein Files Transparency Act itself is a 2025 law that didn't exist under Biden. It exists under Trump, and for a very good reason.

"I want to make sure the American people know that this administration, when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein, has been more transparent than any past administration, than Biden was, or anybody else," Blanche insisted. "And what we did is we complied with the law."

"And if we learn a new material, we will most certainly review it and make it available," he continued. "When it comes to the victims of this horrible man, we will never, never not talk to victims."

"We will never not do everything we can to prosecute anybody that committed any crimes against any of these women," he added. "So that narrative is false."

Wrong again, Sport. The DOJ released roughly 3.5 million pages of the Epstein Files while withholding another 2.5 million pages. By the way, and this seems important, Blanche is lying his ass off while under oath.