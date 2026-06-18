Hannity: Iran Deal Will Be Great Because Of Secret Provisions We Don't Know About Yet

Fox's Sean Hannity got his marching orders from the Trump administration this Wednesday and was more than happy to parrot their talking points on Trump's capitulation to Iran.

The gaslighting from this administration trying to do damage control because of just how bad this deal is started immediately, and despite criticism from a whole bunch of Republicans as well, Hannity was once again ready to give North Korean television a run for their money and pretend there are a bunch of secret provisions that are a part of this so-called "deal" that the public doesn't know about.

HANNITY: All hell will rain down on them. Now, today, the president reiterated that commitment to blowing up Iran if, in fact, they do break the terms of this deal. He cannot be any more clear. Take a look.

TRUMP: I let him know. I said, Look, if you don't adhere to the agreement, I don't want to do that, but we're going to bomb the hell out of you. And I don't think that they're going to veer from the agreement. What else am I going to do? Am I going to say I'm going to take you to court? Let me take you to court. Let me let me sue you. No, we're going to bomb the hell out of them if they violate the agreement.

HANNITY: Now, I had a conversation with the president. I've talked to Steve Witkoff. I've talked to others in the administration.

There is so much more under the surface that has already been discussed in deep detail surrounding Iran and this working agreement.

I see many people reacting to the memorandum itself that are completely ignoring those words of Donald Trump that he has no problem, at all, he said it to me directly, going back and bombing any time he wants.

And the guy, by the way, that wrote The Art of the Deal, well, he's been pretty clear where the red lines are. There's no ambiguity here to me his words are far more impactful than any memorandum if you want to know what is in the president's head and what he's thinking.

But anyway, he's a trust but verify guy anyway, so at the end of the day, if Iran doesn't comply, they have been told 3 times in 2 days what is to come, and it's not reconstruction, it's not one American taxpayer dollar, it's not sanctions relief that will, you know, that their country desperately needs, and hell will rain down from the sky.

Who do you want to believe?