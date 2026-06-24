Hunter Biden Drops Wisdom Bomb On Democrats

Hunter Biden dropped a wisdom bomb on Democrats after the primary results. Let's hope the Democratic Party listens.
Hunter Biden Drops Wisdom Bomb On Democrats
Credit: YouTube ScreenShot
By RedStateRachelJune 24, 2026

Hunter Biden dropped a wisdom bombshell on the Democratic Party last night. The son of Joe Biden tweeted:

"I'm not running for office. But if I were, these are some of the lessons I'd take away from what happened in NY yesterday.

1. Authenticity is measurable. Voters can smell a focus group from a mile away.

2. Endorsements from the current Democratic leadership now read like warnings. The establishment wing of the party is no longer a sword. It's a question mark.

3. Conviction beats caution. The candidates who said hard things about rent, about who pays for what, about Gaza, they won. The triangulators lost.

4. Cost of living is everything. Everything else is wallpaper.

5. The middle is not a strategy. It's an empty room. Voters reached past the establishment to grab someone who actually believes something.

6. Don't fear the base. Court it. The Democrats who ran from their own voters lost. The ones who ran toward them won.

7. If you want to lead a party you have to be willing to fight inside it. Mamdani didn't ask permission. He took the field.

The lesson under the lessons: the country is tired of being managed. People want to be led."

Can I get an AMEN?

Reactions to Rrimary Results

Hunter Biden is not alone. Millions want Democrats to ditch the consultants and fight for Americans. Here are some additional reactions to the elections on June 23:

BeshearStan tweeted:

"Reminder that NY-10 is *the most Jewish district in America*, and voters still rejected pro-Israel incumbent Dan Goldman by 30+ points for Brad Lander, who called Gaza a genocide and wants to cut off all weapons to Israel."

Marco Foster tweeted a blistering take on Twitter from Queen Jennifer Welch:

"Jennifer Welch: What happened in New York last night are the citizens standing up against corporations, against fascism, against MAGA, against corporate Democrats, against establishment Democrats, and this is hopefully going to sweep the entire country. Not wanting to fund a country that intentionally targets children is not radical in the least. It is radical, homicidal, and genocidal to kill kids and then to call the people who oppose that antisemitic assholes. This is the biggest bunch of gaslighting fuckery on the planet”

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