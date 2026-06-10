Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, 'Til Tuesday performs, Voices Carry. Today our bloggers look at Maine, and generally at masculinity.

Hullabaloo: Scandal, Electability, And Oligarchy.

Adventus: The Log In Your Own Eye.

Out Of My Hat: It's Not Really About Politics.

LGBTQ Nation: A study examined support for gay candidates based on gender presentation. The results may surprise you.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania points us to Edinburghs best family attraction.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).