Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1947, the late, great Octavia E. Butler was born. If you have never read her, do so now. Kindred. Parable of the Sower. Parable of the Talents. Any of her shorts. I got the chance to hear her read aloud at a Chicago branch library years ago and, well, no one did better justice to her words than the author herself. My eldest stepdaughter is now a fan so my work here is done. Here is a clip of Octavia being interviewed on "Democracy Now" 21 years ago. The whole thing is excellent, but around the 6:10 mark she reads from Parable of the Talents. She wrote it in the early 1990s, and hearing those words today will make your hair stand on end.

Pass it on.

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