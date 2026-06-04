Trump’s Slush Fund Has A New Back Door Opening

Let’s be clear: Donald Trump’s $1.8 billion slush fund was never dead, just dormant. His personal criminal-defense attorney turned acting Attorney General, Todd Blanche, made that perfectly clear to anyone willing to pay attention.

But even if President Felonious Trump and Consigliere Blanche permanently shelve it, they are already working on other ways to use taxpayer money to compensate Jan. 6 insurrectionists and others Trump wants to bribe and reward.

Blanche’s Department of Justice “is signaling a willingness to work through other legal channels to pay allies of the president who claim the government targeted them for political reasons,” The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. “Department officials have emphasized in recent days that, even without the contentious fund, they have the authority-and an uncapped source of money—to settle lawsuits against the federal government as they see fit. ‘We're on it,’ Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said in a now-deleted social-media post responding to a suggestion Tuesday from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) that the government should use existing law to compensate people who claim they were harmed.”

The Journal goes on to report that “A number of Trump supporters,” including many Jan. 6 insurrectionists “are crafting lawsuits that argue the government needs to pay up.”

"’This game just got started, and this is just strike one,’ said longtime Trump ally and former policy adviser Michael Caputo, who had submitted the first claim for compensation from the scrapped weaponization fund, a request for $2.7 million,” The Journal further reported.

Normally, such lawsuits are part of protracted legal proceedings between legal adversaries, The Journal noted. But there is every reason to expect that instead of defending the government, Blanche and his cronies will just hand out taxpayer-funded checks. Law professor Anthony Sebok told The Journal, "The plaintiffs' lawyers in the cases are pushing on an open door.”

Don’t forget, none of those funds will come out of any Trump pocket. Not even from their stash of billions gained from Donald Trump's current occupation of the White House. Blanche has specifically said that his lifetime, retroactive license for the billionaire Trump family to cheat on their taxes is very much alive.

For all his efforts to facilitate Trump’s corruption and cover up whatever the heck is being covered up in the Epstein files, President P***y Grabber plans to reward Blanche by making him the permanent attorney general.