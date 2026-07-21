Blanche Keeping Slush Fund For J6 Cop Beaters Very Much Alive

Donald Trump’s personal attorney cosplaying as acting U.S. attorney general wants you to think that his client’s taxpayer-funded slush fund is dead. But Todd Blanche’s response to a written question from senators considering his confirmation made it very clear he is only disguising it.

As journalist Scott MacFarlane noticed, at least one of Blanche’s answers “appears to leave the door WIDE OPEN to giving taxpayer money to convicted Jan 6 cop beaters.”

One question asked if Blanche would direct the DOJ “not to enter into any settlement that would result in paying money or issuing an apology to any person convicted of assaulting law enforcement officers during the January 6 attack on the Capitol.”

Blanche's response is a huge red flag. He replied, “Every claim submitted pursuant to the Federal Tort Claims Act is reviewed on the merits and addressed by the Torts Branch of the Civil Division. The compromise and/or settlement of any claim is made only in the best interest of the United States.”

In other words, instead of being submitted to the slush fund, any convicted insurrectionist cop-assaulter can make a claim to the DOJ’s Torts Branch. Hundreds of claims from convicted Jan. 6 insurrectionists are already in the works, one attorney told The Hill.

We know that Todd Blanche puts the best interests of Donald Trump over everything and everyone else. Blanche has already stated that he still thinks of himself as Trump’s lawyer.