Fox Host Goes Ballistic Over Bill To Help American Farmers

Rep. Pete Sessions appeared on Fox's The Big Weekend Show to discuss a bill aimed at helping American farmers by expanding and expediting the agricultural guestworker program. This is not a new subject, and even Pedolph Shitler said that they would have to consider something like that because they went too far with their anti-immigrant assholery.

Lahren wasted no time getting hostile towards Sessions, accusing him of pushing amnesty with this bill. However, Sessions was ready for her attacks and stayed focused as he explained why this bill was necessary, including pointing out the damage being done by Shitler's tariffs:

SESSIONS: Well, the first thing I'd say is amnesty is when we give, uh, citizenship, and that does not do this. But let me go back a little bit, because it's really a story that needs to be told. I am a 32-year member of the Texas Farm Bureau. I represent a rural district with many cow-calf and dairy operations, among other agricultural businesses. The important thing for us to remember is that we are losing tens of thousands of family-owned businesses, not just in Texas, but across the country, because of the stresses and strains that come from a variety of factors.

Notwithstanding, in Texas, a lot of people who lose their land, uh, for solar, uh, operations or d- uh, AI to, to support data centers. But here's the bottom line. If we do not do something to turn around the loss of family farms, we will first go to corporate farms, and corporate farming will simply take over America, and we will have lost those things that are about family farmer and h- farming in communities. If we do not solve this, and we talk about, uh, agriculture being a national security issue, we will have to import our food, and it is literally to that point. We already are faced with heavy pri- uh, uh, heavy imports from Mexico and other places southbound. It is a national security issue that we have, uh, family farms, that we have people who can c- who can produce our food. And the families are stressed, they're becoming older, and the cost of doing business is driving people out of business. One last point. We spend a lot of time as capitalists talking about the stock market and how great the stock market is. Farmers and ranchers' stock market is in their fields. It is $500,000 combines. It is- ... extensive tubes and piping and water, and they simply are struggling right now, just like anybody else, because of tariffs and the problems that we have with foreign markets. So I, uh, have joined GT Thompson, a very dear friend of mine-...also fellow Eagle Scout, to say we've got to save our family farms. Uh, this is about getting enough workers.

LAHREN: Congressman, w- with all due respect, I'm from South Dakota, an agriculture state. I come from a ranching family, and I deeply resent the narrative that family farms and ranches must rely on illegal aliens, otherwise they won't be able to survive.

There are a variety of reasons why our farmers and ranchers are perhaps struggling right now. I would love mandatory country of origin labeling. You, you mentioned foreign products. I certainly agree with you on that point. But to insist that we simply need to have illegal aliens that are willing to work for less, undercutting the American worker and the American farmers and ranchers and helping hands that could make a good living doing this, if not for the influx of illegal aliens on these farms and ranches, I'm sorry, but I deeply resent that. What do you say to the family farmers and ranchers who have a legacy of doing it the right way, who don't hire illegal aliens, and find your comments to be a little offensive to them?

SESSIONS: Well, first of all, you're the first person that's met that ever stated that. The bottom line is we have tens of thousands of job openings right now in the state of Texas. We cannot fill them.

It is hard work. It is getting up at 4:00, and it's living in the right areas, and we have many, many people-

LAHREN: Congressman, Americans are willing to get up at 4:00 AM, sir, with all due respect.