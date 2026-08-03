Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Getting Deep
By TengrainAugust 3, 2026

Above, Blondie performs, The Tide Is High. On this date in 1492 Christopher Columbus set sail on his first voyage with three ships: Santa María, Pinta, and Niña from Palos de la Frontera, Spain, for the "Indies." Our bloggers are all about the water today!

LawDork says that, "Only the second Trump administration could find a way to get so bogged down in such a shallow pool."

Just An Earth-bond Misfit, I notes that Pirro and the attorneys working for her are answerable to judges and to state bar ethics committees.

Everyone is Entitled To My Own Opinion tells us that Grand Theft Paint Chips no longer a crime!

The Field Negro rounds-up the news.

Bonus Track: The Last Museum has a searchable database of over 5M works of art from 3000BC to today. This is an way to spend your lunch hour.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

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