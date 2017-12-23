Christmas Countdown: Saturday Twitter Roundup
The past year of research has made it very clear: Trump won because of racial resentment https://t.co/90jf6UIKWS— Vox (@voxdotcom) December 23, 2017
This is the guy @SpeakerRyan, @SenateMajLdr, @OrrinHatch, @SenatorTimScott and other Republicans couldn’t stop praising as a great leader on Wednesday. https://t.co/IUBh4PrCGI
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) December 23, 2017
'I hope I can quit working in a few years': A preview of the U.S. without pensions (@peterwhoriskey / Washington Post)https://t.co/4hxBxyvZJHhttps://t.co/4IbgGTCRyF
— memeorandum (@memeorandum) December 23, 2017
— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) December 23, 2017
.@MalcolmNance: These people think that they can get past this thing by destroying the investagatory branches of government. All that's going to do with guys like McCabe, guys like #Mueller, is make them & their deputies all the more determined to get to the bottom of this #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/b0zeyxEam4
— AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) December 23, 2017
"The FBI concluded that Russia was engaged in a massive, long-running, and continuous data-collection operation." @ForeignPolicy @zachsdorfman https://t.co/rdB0PPnNU1
— Longreads (@Longreads) December 22, 2017
This is a really terrible piece of journalism. It's a pure transcription of GOP oppo with close to zero context. They are being used as a tool in a smear campaign on the FBI. https://t.co/Z6bWTgr5lp
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) December 22, 2017
BREAKING: US officials: Trump administration approves plan to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine, including anti-tank missiles.
— The Associated Press (@AP) December 23, 2017
“MSNBC’s air time should not be used as a platform for the one-sided rehabilitation of Mr. Halperin’s reputation or career.” Nothing to add. https://t.co/ksPZOvYEKQ
— Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) December 22, 2017
Asked and answered. pic.twitter.com/y7593U9wKo
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) December 22, 2017
ANDREW McCABE, number two at FBI and target of Trump’s criticism, plans to retire. https://t.co/Dnym64tnKd scoop by @DevlinBarrett @karoun
— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) December 23, 2017
Welp..... pic.twitter.com/agZzRUv934
— Mr. Smith (@GuardianRover) December 23, 2017
@MSNBC Whenever @joanwalsh appears on your station someone yells out in our home, hey Joan is on and we literally run to hear what she has to say. What an imbecile move. We need her intelligence now more than ever. #keepjoanwalsh
— Nils Lofgren (@nilslofgren) December 23, 2017
Amazing that this has to be said. Come on, @GDouglasJones. https://t.co/2btWEoSD35
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 23, 2017
Whom do you believe about Jim Baker—anonymous House GOP staffers whispering in the ear of @politico or longtime intelligence community leaders like @GenMhayden and @jmclaughlinSAIS? #NotAHardQuestion pic.twitter.com/ZVI4BF6vmG↓ Story continues below ↓
— Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) December 23, 2017
“The settlements and the many episodes of harassment the women described depict a top-down ethos of male entitlement at Vice, where women said they felt like just another party favor at an organization where partying often was an extension of the job.“ https://t.co/jPU7QLBcxV
— Sheera Frenkel (@sheeraf) December 23, 2017
