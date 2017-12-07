C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Space Raft

Some years ago I asked my friend Jordan if his band at the time, The Mystery Girls, would be interested in recording a Christmas song for my website. A couple weeks later he sent me a song called "Another Holiday In Sin", a collaboration featuring members of the band and some other Wisconsin garage punk celebrities.

It was a fun little tune that has resurfaced every year around this time as a Christmas standard for many friends and family. Jordan's latest combo, Space Raft, decided to it was time to revisit the song this year as well as a making video with a seasonal appropriate message. It's the holidays in the rust belt!

What are you listening to tonight?