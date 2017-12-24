Alright, that's it for me this week. I wish all of you Happy Holidays and Merry… whatever. I was fine with saying it before it became right-wing, Trumpian BS. Maybe it can be taken back, but I'll let others do that.

In any event, I wish all of you a Happy New Year as well. May 2018 be a year of Resistance, of change, of victory at the polls for those who object to the Orange Moron's kleptocratic fascism and the Republican Party's demolition of the American ideal, of justice at home and abroad, and of pretty much the entirety of the non-oligarchic American people.

Echidne of the Snakes: The culture of institutional silence and sexual abuse.

Frankly Curious: The extremely unpopular agenda of the Republican Party.

Lance Mannion: The debasement of language as symptom of Trumpian infection.

Just an Earth-Bound Misfit, I: The cruel and inhuman plan to separate parents and children.

Duck of Minerva: The study of UFOs in a "post-truth" world of hyperreality.

Go Steelers!

