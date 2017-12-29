Mike's Blog Round Up

By blogenfreude
Vagabond Scholar: The annual roundup of 2017 best blog posts as submitted by the bloggers themselves. It's the Jonathan Swift Memorial Round-Up.

Hullabaloo - how do we survive the lying?

Informed Comment - Trump's disastrous year in the Middle East;

Lawyers, Guns & Money - MSM editors love useless political analysis;

The Carpentariat - outrage is the new black again for the new year!

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com, and check out the Brooks Brothers-themed subway cars on the Times Square shuttle.

