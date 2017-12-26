More Than 80% Of ACA Enrollments Are From Trump States

Donald Trump blasts Obamacare as a deeply flawed, disastrous program that he will singlehandedly annihilate. He's been promising for over a year to replace it with a big, beautiful, tremendous new plan that will cost less, protect more and cure cancer in a matter of days.

Ok, I exaggerated the last part.

Here are some of his tweets going back to 2016:

We will immediately repeal and replace ObamaCare - and nobody can do that like me. We will save $'s and have much better healthcare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2016

ObamaCare is a total disaster. Hillary Clinton wants to save it by making it even more expensive. Doesn't work, I will REPEAL AND REPLACE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2016

Well, now the individual mandate is gone, which Trump (wrongly) thinks means Obamacare is dead:

Remember, the most hated part of ObamaCare is the Individual Mandate, which is being terminated under our just signed Tax Cut Bill. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2017

In reality, it is now just Trumpcare. And it is bad. Really bad.

Unfortunately for Trump supporters, they are going to find out just how much their vote is going to cost them....and the realization may shock, anger and sadden them. And this time, they can't blame Obama or illegal immigrants or those libtards they are so fond of bashing. This time the only people they can blame are the craven Republicans in Congress and the Orange Menace himself, Donald Trump.

The Associated Press is reporting that a shocking 4 in 5 Americans - 80% - account for those signed up for coverage under Trumpcare (no, we are not calling it Trumpcare anymore).

The AP found that "7.3 million of the 8.8 million consumers signed up so far for next year come from states Trump won in the 2016 presidential election. The four states with the highest number of sign-ups — Florida, Texas, North Carolina and Georgia, accounting for nearly 3.9 million customers — were all Trump states."

That is just shocking. But not really, when you look at the states that also rely on public assistance, like food stamps and welfare. They straddle the same states that rely heavily on subsidies for healthcare.

And 11 states actually exceeded their own 2017 enrollment figures - 8 of them were states that voted for Trump in double digits —Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Now to be fair, the GOP put a 2 year trigger on the ACA mandate repeal, so Trump and his sycophants can continue to lie to their own voters about how they won't be affected, especially since they won't actually see any changes until 2019, right after the 2018 mid-term elections.

Let's see if the voters are smart enough to realize they were hoodwinked before going to the ballot box in November 2018.