Over Protests, Tax Scam Bill Passes The House 227-203

After a fiery propaganda speech written by Charlie Koch and Ayn Rand and delivered by Paul Ryan, the final tax cut bill has passed the House by a vote of 227-203, despite very loud vocal protests.

This means that 227 Republicans voted to kill Americans, trigger automatic cuts to Medicare and Medicaid, and reward rich folks like Charles Koch and Donald Trump, among others.

The billionaires are dancing today. The cable networks are claiming that the extra $20 in paychecks from lower withholding somehow keeps Trump's promise to working people.

I will refer them to Kansas and beseech them to stop framing this as a "necessary legislative win."

Here's the truth: If they were going to get anything done, it was going to be this. It was.

Here is a list of senators and how they personally benefit from this scam:

Keep calling. There's still a chance a Senator could be turned. A slim one, but still a chance.