Petty Is As Petty Does, Part The Second: Trump Goes After Dave Weigel

I guess when you have an approval rating plummeting down to 32% (I mean, it took Nixon years to drop that low and Clinton never reached it at all, despite being impeached), you need to find those external validators wherever you can.

In Trump's case, that comes to the all-important consideration of crowd size.

On Friday, Trump flew down to Pensacola to stump for child molester and new face of the Republican Amorality Party, Roy Moore. It should be mentioned that for as much as he was trying to tap into the southern Alabama news market without actually crossing Alabama borders, Trump did not do a great job of pushing Moore. Instead, he spent more time focusing on getting the crowd to chant "Lock her up" about Hillary Clinton (an odd choice with a growing list of aides facing indictments and plea deals).

Then on Saturday morning, Trump tweeted out his typical meaningless hyperbole:

GREAT EVENING last night in Pensacola, Florida. Arena was packed to the rafters, the crowd was loud, loving and really smart. They definitely get what’s going on. Thank you Pensacola! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2017

Dave Weigel of The Washington Post decided to be a little snarky about the hyperbole and tweet back, with a photo of the arena (above) looking decidedly not packed to the rafters.

But Trump is not going to let a little snark lie. Because he's a small, petty little man.

So Trump went on the attack for Dave Weigel, tweeting this:

.@DaveWeigel @WashingtonPost put out a phony photo of an empty arena hours before I arrived @ the venue, w/ thousands of people outside, on their way in. Real photos now shown as I spoke. Packed house, many people unable to get in. Demand apology & retraction from FAKE NEWS WaPo! pic.twitter.com/XAblFGh1ob — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2017

Weigel, to his credit, checked his sources. And then he deleted the initial tweet with this apology to Trump.

Sure thing: I apologize. I deleted the photo after @dmartosko told me I'd gotten it wrong. Was confused by the image of you walking in the bottom right corner. https://t.co/fQY7GMNSaD

Look at the photo at the head of this post. That sure does look like Trump in the lower right hand corner, making it hard to believe that it's "hours" before his arrival. But whatever, Weigel doesn't need to make a federal case of it for a snarky tweet. After all, Trump is facing an already pretty big federal case.

But that apology and deletion wasn't enough for the petty little man. No, no, no. He wants Dave Weigel FIRED.

.@daveweigel of the Washington Post just admitted that his picture was a FAKE (fraud?) showing an almost empty arena last night for my speech in Pensacola when, in fact, he knew the arena was packed (as shown also on T.V.). FAKE NEWS, he should be fired. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2017

You know, it's not like there are pressing issues facing the country. What I want most in a president is one who can find time to try to get reporters fired and watch television for 8 hours a day.