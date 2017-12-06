TIME Person Of The Year: The Silence Breakers

It wasn't Trump. (However, he was the runner-up.)

This was kind of a no-brainer. These stories have created a ripple that's spread all over the world:

Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal revealed the cover on Wednesday morning's Today show, which features Ashley Judd, Taylor Swift, former Uber engineer Susan Fowler and a woman whose face is obscured, intended to represent the women who haven't yet come forward. "This is the fastest-moving social change we've seen in decades, and it began with individual acts of courage by hundreds of women, and some men, who came forward to tell their own stories of sexual harassment and assault," Felsenthal said. "The image you see partially on the cover is of a woman we talked to, a hospital worker in the middle of the country who shared her story with us and some others but doesn't feel like she can come forward without threatening her livelihood."

I'm so old, I remember some years ago being attacked by our commenters when I said that almost every woman I knew had either been raped or sexually assaulted. I was accused of being a rabid feminist who would "say anything" to make men look bad.