Adam Schiff: Devin Nunes Would Rather Feed Fox ‘News' Than Support Men And Women Of FBI

Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intel Committee bashed Chairman Nunes' efforts to derail the Russia investigation and defend Trump at all costs.

The California legislator joined MSNBC's All In with Chris Hayes to discuss Nunes' bizarre behavior around the FBI investigation and his lack of respect or decency towards the Department of Justice.

As you may know, the dishonorable Nunes, who should walk around the halls of Congress with a scarlet letter tattooed on his forehead for already lying to his own committee in defense of Trump, had his staff allegedly put together a memo of classified information that will definitively shut down the Mueller's inquires into Russia's meddling and if they had contact with the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

Rep. Nunes shared it with the nuts in the House so they can scream about it with impunity, but refused to make a copy for Sen. Burr, his counterpart in the Senate. Only the diehard wackos supporting Trump are giving it any validity.

Hayes started off by asking him what the heck "is this memo?"

Rep. Schiff said, "It was a document Nunes had drafted to distort the facts, to mislead the House members and to carry political water for the White House."

Schiff then outlined Nunes' midnight run to the White House months ago that ended in embarrassment.

Schiff explained that the secret memo was produced with classified material, but what Nunes came up with to show his members didn't include the actual underlying materials used so they have no context at all. And obviously, that paints a very different picture and explains how the memo was manufactured and manipulated to support Trump and denigrate the FBI.

And Republicans voted not to show the underlining materials either because -- pesky facts are not helpful.

Rep. Schiff continued, "They didn't care what what was in the underlying documents. They wanted to make a political statement. They wanted to feed the beast on Fox News."

"They wanted to do what they could to derail the Mueller investigation. At the end of the day, it was more important to them to circle the wagons around the president than it was support the men and women of the FBI, support an objective pursuit of the truth in the investigation by Mueller and by our committee. It was unfortunately a continuation of much of what we're seeing since the beginning and that is a priority on attacking the investigation rather than determining what Russia did and what help they may have had from the Trump campaign."

Rep. Schiff said that he had a good relationship with Devin for years until the White House twisted his arm for fear of the Mueller investigation and he willingly submitted himself.

Nothing is sacred anymore under Trump's leadership in Congress, except to bow, praise, lick his boots and defend his narcissism.

Oh, and maybe lie and produce false documents to defend his crimes.