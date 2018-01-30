Swalwell: Nunes Memo Is A 'Brainwashing Memo' Intended To Discredit Mueller

It's hard to know whether to mock Republicans for their absurd distraction with this Nunes memo or slap them.

Democratic Congressmen seem split on that, too. Here's Ted Lieu:

Rep. Ted Lieu used the Geraldo/Al Capone scenario to describe Chairman Nunes' handiwork

As a Member of the House Judiciary Committee, I read the partisan, classified Nunes House Intel memo. I can't talk about it. However, here's an analogy.



Remember Geraldo Rivera and the infamous Mystery of Al Capone's Vaults? It's like that, but Geraldo Rivera has more integrity. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 29, 2018

Just after the Intelligence committee held the vote, Rep. Eric Swalwell called into Nicolle Wallace's show. He was not happy, telling Wallace he hoped the memo would "never see the light of day" to preserve independence and the rule of law at the Department of Justice." Not only wasn't he happy, he wasn't in the mood to mock anyone but instead was as serious as a heart attack.

When Nicolle Wallace asked Swalwell about why Nunes wouldn't allow Senator Richard Burr to see the magic memo, Swalwell was blunt.

"I can only conclude that Richard Burr knows the true underlying facts here and that it would be counterproductive for Devin Nunes to show it to him because Senator Burr would not allow it to stand, knowing what he knows in a position where we can either right a wrong with another wrong, disseminate classified information which we're not going to do, or remain silent and have to talk around classified information," Swalwell growled.

"I can only tell you, Nicolle, it is a brainwashing memo," he continued. "Its only purpose is to poison the well of the members who would have to hold the president accountable if he were to fire Mueller by tainting their perception of the FBI."

Well, yes, that is what this is all about. Throwing up a smokescreen of lies to discredit the threat before the threat can be handled.

No Republican cares about the truth. This is all about putting a cone of protection on Dear Leader, no matter what it costs this country, or whether our democracy survives.

I am looking forward to the purge voters bring down on Republicans in November, aren't you? After this mockery of our democracy, the Republican party should become as dead as the Whigs of the nineteeth century.