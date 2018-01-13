Mike's Blog Round Up

By Frances Langum
Living in "interesting" times: And we hoped this wk. wouldn't be as filled w/ news as last wk. was!

Comedy Relief: "Mark Taylor Claims Trump Will Unleash A Wave Of Arrests Of Satanic Pedophiles In February" Hold your breath for that!

NotionsCapital notes Trump's headed to Davos. Nothing bad could happen, could it?

Who we thought him to be, from The Field Negro.

The Perpetual Question About Prominent Republicans: Stoo-pid, or Eee-vil? Answer: YES!

Wait a sec., maybe they are just plain dense: "It Took Trump’s Incompetent White House 22 Minutes To Figure Out How To Run A Conference Call"

Try to enjoy the wknd. anyway!

From M. Bouffant, who also rounds stuff up at his personal shithole


