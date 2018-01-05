Mike's Blog Round Up

By Infidel753
A few blog posts to keep us occupied while we wait for Trump to start a nuclear war with Breitbart.....

1001 Reasons: An open letter to Trump.

Ed Brayton: South Carolina Republicans' latest scheme to defend slaver monuments implodes embarrassingly.

The Rude Pundit: Entertaining as this week's Trump-Bannon fireworks are, the revelations of the Fusion GPS editorial are actually more significant.

Sidney Schwab: Trump claiming credit for airline safety is absurd, but there's another area where he truly has made a difference.

Bonus link: Tacky is back!

