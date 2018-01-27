Mad Kane: Ode to an enabler.

Off the Charts Blog: Even as the tax cut disaster in Kansas, Republicans climb Brownback Mountain and breathlessly whisper, “I wish I could quit you.”

Lawyers, Guns and Money: Something is rotten at Michigan State—and across the NCAA.

Calculated Risk: The U.S. economy grew by 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"We are looking at a 3% but we think it could be 5 [percent] or even 6 [percent]. We are going to have growth that will be tremendous." (Donald Trump, September 28, 2015.)

