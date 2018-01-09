Mike's Blog Round Up
Tuesday: Worse than Monday, because the boss expects actual work from you? (That bastard has some nerve.)
Sky Dancing is always worth the click; Sunday's aggregation was no different.
Upyernoz at rubber hose has had it w/ celebrity politics & politicians, up to & including Oprah herself. So has Southern Beale.
Pharyngula asks the seldom considered question "So how intolerable do you think a Nazi church service would be?"
Gin And Tacos not very impressed w/ the Jake Tapper/Stephen Miller performance.
Snark, short & snappy: Ironic Times.
M. Bouffant
