Tuesday: Worse than Monday, because the boss expects actual work from you? (That bastard has some nerve.)

Sky Dancing is always worth the click; Sunday's aggregation was no different.

Upyernoz at rubber hose has had it w/ celebrity politics & politicians, up to & including Oprah herself. So has Southern Beale.

Pharyngula asks the seldom considered question "So how intolerable do you think a Nazi church service would be?"

Gin And Tacos not very impressed w/ the Jake Tapper/Stephen Miller performance.

Snark, short & snappy: Ironic Times.

