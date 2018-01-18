MSNBC's Trump Evangelical Panel Includes Pastor Who Hopes To 'Criminalize Abortion'

Why, MSNBC, why? What makes you think we need to spend even one second longer thinking about or listening to radical right-wing voters who voted for Trump and will cling to Trump because they are certain Trump will finally criminalize women?

This segment was aired this morning, presumably so we can "understand" a small, deluded segment of this country's population -- mostly men, but also deluded women -- who hate government with a hard, cold passion but LOVE government when it comes to climbing into women's vaginas and telling us WTF to do with them.

Here are some examples of the stupid.

First, we have Pastor Ryan Jorgenson chiding Trump for his "shithole" remarks. The Harvest Bible Chapel cleric agreed with the policies Trump is putting forward, but had issues with some of the controversies. “For instance, what was said in the office, that is contrary to what Christ would stand for in the Bible and what Christians would be about."

Actually, Pastor Jorgenson, Christians are not about ripping healthcare from people either. Real pastors, anyway. Or giving a lot of money to rich folks by yanking it from the middle class and poor people. Again, real Christians aren't here for that. They're not here for the hate, they're not here for the bigotry, and they're not here for the faux Christians who sell their souls to appear on national television.

Steve Deace, who once likened Trump supporters to pagan cultists, was a bit more circumspect, allowing that Trump's controversies have caused some folks to tune out.

But Deace was not above toadying to Trump, either. He catered to his ego and urged him to get out and talk to regular people, do more rallies. (Please God, no.)

Then the demands started. Apparently evangelicals don't realize that Mike Pence's entire reason for existence is to cater to their demands, so they're reaching higher.

Bob VanderPlaats wants to discriminate against LGBT folks, because of course he does.

Circling back to Ryan Jorgenson, we come to the bottom line. This white man has hopes and aspirations, in spite of Trump's perfidy.

Jorgenson piped up with his hope that Trump will say, "We're going to criminalize abortion and stop this murdering of unborn people."

"Criminalize abortion" means turning women into criminals so the government can peer into her vagina with its Grand Speculum of Truth.

Speaking strictly for me and maybe a few of my fellow lady-types, I want white dudes with testosterone issues to stay out women's private parts, their relationship with their doctor, and their reproductive choices. Criminalizing abortion is the stuff of dystopian novels.

In the end, retired teacher Joan Acela vowed that if Trump can just "follow the word of God" so that "we will be blessed and that we can be a blessing to others."

You could start, Joan, by stopping the hate of people of color, LGBT folks, and women. Just sayin'.

And MSNBC? You could ask some Christian liberals for their views, too. What is the deal with all of this "Let's see what a tiny sliver of our overall population thinks?"

Make it stop.