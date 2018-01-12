Trump Flees As Reporters Ask If He's 'A Racist' After Signing MLK Proclamation

After Trump signed a proclamation honoring MLK before his holiday arrives, reporters hurled questions at him about his "shithole comments."

After signing the proclamation, as is his wont, Trump showed off his signature to the press and cameras as if the hand of God had written it for him, then quickly departed the scene and refused to say anything to the press.

The questions were led by April Ryan.

“Mr. President, will you give an apology for the statement yesterday?” Ryan said off-camera.

Another reporter shouted out something about his "shithole" comment and Ryan followed up asking, “Mr. President, are you a racist?”

Dear Mainstream Media: if you were still somewhat skeptical about Trump and his racist tendencies, fearing it was just a liberal plot against him. I believe his "shithole" comments yesterday squeezed out any doubt remaining that Trump is racist.

And if you doubt it or normalize it still, maybe you should look at your own attitudes about race.