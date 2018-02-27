C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Superchunk

By Dale Merrill

Has it been almost 30 years since the first time I saw and heard Superchunk? Pretty dang close.

Their newest record, What A Time To Be Alive, is absolute in the "older but wiser" case and also shows that just because a person has seen some things through the decades, they can still be pissed about the way things are going without being considered bitter. There is still some sense of hopefulness in the sour times.

What are you listening to tonight?


Artist: Superchunk

