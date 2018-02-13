Huckabee Sanders Pronounces Media A Danger To National Security

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, spokeswoman for the man who spent over a year shouting "Lock Her Up!" at his rallies in order to express displeasure for Hillary Clinton mishandling some classified information in their fever dreams, scolded media today and claimed they were a danger to national security.

It was a classic, "Not the leaker, you're the leaker!" moment.

NBC's Kristen Welker was asking Sanders some pretty reasonable questions about why Rob Porter was allowed to have access to classified documents when he did not have the clearance to do so. As the questioning became more pointed, Huckabee Sanders got more defensive.

Finally, she let fly. “I think we’re doing and taking every step we can to protect classified information,” Sanders snarled. “I mean, frankly, if you guys have such concern with classified information, there’s plenty of it that’s leaked out of the Hill, that’s leaked out of other communities, well beyond the White House walls. If you guys have real concerns about leaking out classified information, look around this room. You guys are the ones that publish classified information and put national security at risk,” Sanders said, taking aim at every reporter in the room.

To be clear, Rob Porter had access to every document Donald Trump had access to. This wasn't a small matter. It is a HUGE breach of security protocol, and it's why this story hasn't died as quickly as it otherwise would, Trump's abusive qualities notwithstanding. Porter had access to everything and clearance for nothing.

That is a huge breach of national security. HUGE. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' spiteful parry that it's media who are the problem is not just irresponsible, it's dangerous.

If the White House cannot provide answers to these questions, Congress should immediately open hearings into the security breaches at the White House, as should the FBI. Perhaps Robert Mueller could add that to his to-do list.

[h/t Erik Wemple]