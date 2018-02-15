On the day after yet another mass shooting… yet more mass murder at a school… honestly, America, what the hell? Am I politicizing a tragedy to say this is yet more blood on the hands of Republicans and the NRA, and to point accusingly at the American right's bloodthirsty violence fetish? No. That's the truth. And it's disgusting.

Alright, to the links… for which no security clearance is necessary. (Hello, pretty much everyone in the White House!)

Echidne of the Snakes: The Orange Moron says he's against abuse.

Infidel753: The 2020 Census offers opportunities for mischief.

Alicublog: The wingnuts take on the role of Pravda.

Zandar Versus the Stupid: The White House lies about everything.

And finally, tell your story, Stormy. Tell your story.

