Mike's Blog Round Up
Clarissa's Blog - today’s Muselmänner: welcome to The Burnout Society;
Common Dreams - 15 years since The Iraq War™ started people;
Hackwhackers - Don Jr. flouts ethics, overseas edition!
Just Above Sunset - a duty-dance with death;
Lawyers, Guns & Money - the smarm of the contrarian.
Steve in Manhattan blogs at stinque.com and submits his DOTS for the day for your approval.
Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "for MBRU" in the subject line).
Comments