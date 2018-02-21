Mike's Blog Round Up

By blogenfreude
Clarissa's Blog - today’s Muselmänner: welcome to The Burnout Society;

Common Dreams - 15 years since The Iraq War™ started people;

Hackwhackers - Don Jr. flouts ethics, overseas edition!

Just Above Sunset - a duty-dance with death;

Lawyers, Guns & Money - the smarm of the contrarian.

Steve in Manhattan blogs at stinque.com and submits his DOTS for the day for your approval.

