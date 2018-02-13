Keep it up, Special Counsel Mueller. Keep it up. A nation, and a world, turns its hopes to you.

No More Mister Nice Blog: The Orange Moron's base-rousing plans for 2018.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: The view of law enforcement as white inheritance.

I'm mixed on the Barack O. portrait, for what it's worth. It's fine. Wiley is obviously extremely talented, presenting a near-photographic image of a thoughtful, decisive leader, a very present figure who is also very much a man of the mind – present yet distant. He looks straight at you, but also through you, observing yet contemplating. If only we could know those thoughts, if only we could engage with those thoughts.

Yet, as for Cannonfire, it doesn't really do it for me. It's the background, the lighting, the overall confusion. I much prefer the Michelle O. portrait. Some might find it cold, but I find it a relevatory expression of intellect and beauty. And, fittingly, they work together better than apart, each capturing both cool detachment and intellectual refinement. There may never be a greater couple to occupy the White House.

