d r i f t g l a s s - a few Presidents' Day f&#k yous;

Hullabaloo - will he pardon the whole crew?

Mike the Mad Biologist - 10 to 15 years and these 2 policies gone;

No More Mr. Nice Blog - Digby answers her own question;

The Mahablog - Manafort may be the key ...

Steve in Manhattan blogs at stinque.com and asks if this might be the lowest moment in branding ... ever.

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "for MBRU" in the subject line).