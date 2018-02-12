Mike's Blog Round Up

By Michael Stickings

Hello, everyone. It's good to be back. Let's get right to the key question of our time:

Curling is the greatest Olympic sport, right? Discuss. (Yes, I'm Canadian.)

The Mahablog: (White) House of bad security clowns.

Gin and Tacos: Politics as an Aaron Sorkin fever dream.

Perrspectives: Lower costs for U.S. health care.

Hullabaloo: "Freedom" Caucus targeting Randian Ryan.

Okay, back to watching Canada win gold in team figure skating…

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here all week.

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "For MBRU" in the subject line).


