Patton Oswalt Makes Fun Of Trump's 'Unarmed' Bravado

Patton Oswalt was on "The View" this morning, and found humor in the tragedy of the Parkland School Shooting.

That humor came when Donald Trump claimed he would go after the school shooter even if he didn't have a weapon.

Oswalt did a rough Trump impersonation: "I totally would have punched 9/11 in the face."

Co-host Meghan McCain suggested that Trump should have applauded those teachers and students who DID put themselves between their fellow classmates and the shooters.

Patton Oswalt held up a hand-written note, again impersonating Donald Trump. Reading from the card, he said, "I hear you."

Donald Trump held notes including the term "I hear you" as a prompt during his White House listening session with shooting victims.