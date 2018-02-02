Return Of The Empty Podium: Trump Plays The Media With A Fake Memo
Donald Trump does know how to do one thing extremely well: manipulate the news media.
And the stupid drama regarding a fake outrage over a Nunes-composed memo that, in the end, even the White House was worried would be a dud?
Worked like a charm to distract cable news from talking about what's really going on.
Trump is not upholding the law imposing Russian sanctions.
Trump is repeatedly obstructing justice.
Trump is ripping off the taxpayer for personal gain.
All of this is happening in broad daylight.
But look! Shiny thing!
