Return Of The Empty Podium: Trump Plays The Media With A Fake Memo

Donald Trump does know how to do one thing extremely well: manipulate the news media.

And the stupid drama regarding a fake outrage over a Nunes-composed memo that, in the end, even the White House was worried would be a dud?

Worked like a charm to distract cable news from talking about what's really going on.

Trump is not upholding the law imposing Russian sanctions.

Trump is repeatedly obstructing justice.

Trump is ripping off the taxpayer for personal gain.

All of this is happening in broad daylight.

But look! Shiny thing!

Read the NUNES MEMO here: pic.twitter.com/ATTIdeKkCb — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) February 2, 2018

WATCH: "The memo was sent to Congress. They're going to do whatever they're going to do, but it's a disgrace what's happening in our country," Pres. Trump says after White House confirms GOP memo has been declassified. https://t.co/lyioV6gsu3 pic.twitter.com/WLh5CpVeE5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 2, 2018

Reporter: "Does this make you more likely to fire Rosenstein? Do you still have confidence in him after reading the memo?"



Trump: "You figure that one out." pic.twitter.com/KmAxRjsAvt — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 2, 2018

The memo alleges that the FISA warrant was at least partially based on the Steele dossier, but the FBI weas already investigating a Trump campaign official. How this discredits the investigation into Trump's campaign, or Muller, is a mystery. — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) February 2, 2018

folks I have a copy of the memo!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rYrzLGP0Sf — jordan (@JordanUhl) February 2, 2018