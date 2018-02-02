Return Of The Empty Podium: Trump Plays The Media With A Fake Memo

By Frances Langum
Return Of The Empty Podium: Trump Plays The Media With A Fake Memo

Donald Trump does know how to do one thing extremely well: manipulate the news media.

And the stupid drama regarding a fake outrage over a Nunes-composed memo that, in the end, even the White House was worried would be a dud?

Worked like a charm to distract cable news from talking about what's really going on.

Trump is not upholding the law imposing Russian sanctions.
Trump is repeatedly obstructing justice.
Trump is ripping off the taxpayer for personal gain.

All of this is happening in broad daylight.

But look! Shiny thing!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV