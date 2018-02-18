Trump Accidentally Tells Truth About Russia In Twitter Rant: 'They Are Laughing Their Asses Off In Moscow'

President Donald Trump on Sunday asserted that Russia "succeeded beyond their wildest dreams" when it tried to influence the 2016 U.S. election.

In a tweet, the president suggested Russia accomplished its "goal" by prompting FBI investigations and hearings in Congress.

"If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams," he wrote. "They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America!"

The tweet was part of a Sunday morning rant on Twitter, in which Trump also attacked former President Barack Obama and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

General McMaster forgot to say that the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians and that the only Collusion was between Russia and Crooked H, the DNC and the Dems. Remember the Dirty Dossier, Uranium, Speeches, Emails and the Podesta Company! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

Never gotten over the fact that Obama was able to send $1.7 Billion Dollars in CASH to Iran and nobody in Congress, the FBI or Justice called for an investigation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

Finally, Liddle’ Adam Schiff, the leakin’ monster of no control, is now blaming the Obama Administration for Russian meddling in the 2016 Election. He is finally right about something. Obama was President, knew of the threat, and did nothing. Thank you Adam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

I never said Russia did not meddle in the election, I said “it may be Russia, or China or another country or group, or it may be a 400 pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer.” The Russian “hoax” was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia - it never did!

