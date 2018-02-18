Trump Accidentally Tells Truth About Russia In Twitter Rant: 'They Are Laughing Their Asses Off In Moscow'
President Donald Trump on Sunday asserted that Russia "succeeded beyond their wildest dreams" when it tried to influence the 2016 U.S. election.
In a tweet, the president suggested Russia accomplished its "goal" by prompting FBI investigations and hearings in Congress.
"If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams," he wrote. "They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America!"
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018
The tweet was part of a Sunday morning rant on Twitter, in which Trump also attacked former President Barack Obama and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).
