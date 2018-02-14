Trump Lies On The Spot About GM Plant Moving To Detroit From Korea

Wonder how GM stock will react to the lie the so-called president just told about them moving a plant from Korea to Detroit?

During a press "opportunity" Donald Trump appeared to read a news story about a GM plant closing in South Korea. And sure enough, that's a story today in the Wall Street Journal.

To which the Liar in Chief added that this "plant" will be "moving to Detroit."

No, it won't.

GM announced today that it's closing a plant in Korea. Trump added a lie: "And they're gonna move back to Detroit."



There was nothing in today's announcement about a move to Detroit. GM said it'll be making further Korea investments to save some jobs. https://t.co/1O6IjP5Duh — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 13, 2018

Donald Trump did make one true statement today, so mark it down:

"You don't hear these things except for the fact Trump became president, believe me. You wouldn't be hearing that."

You're right Donald. We wouldn't be hearing a LIE about a major multinational corporation from America's chief executive if you weren't usurping that seat. No other president in history would ever lie as much and as irresponsibly as you.

And here's your Valentine's Day gif.