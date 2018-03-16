Handsome Devil Larry Kudlow: You’re Hired!

Comrade Trump has officially chosen shouty CNBC television personality, Reagan-era TV economist who blew Chimpy’s financial disaster—along with every other call he’s ever made— Larry Kudlow to replace the soon-to-be departed living volleyball, Gary Cohn (seriously, he could have played Wilson in Castaway!), as Chairman of the National Economic Council.

When the Russian Usurper called Kudlow to give him the news, Trump told Kudlow “You’re looking handsome, Larry,” because in Reality TeeVee what else matters?

And Kudlow has accepted.

For a president who gets his national security news not from daily briefings but from the crotch couch at Petunia & Pals, this moron is the perfect guy to dole out economic advice.

Kudlow has a track record that was too good for Prznint Stupid to pass by, you know, with Kudlow’s time in St. Ronnie’s administration bleating and mewling VooDoo economics that have never once worked. Allegedly Kudlow stopped taking drugs in the Reagan Years.

He may regret THAT decision soon.

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors