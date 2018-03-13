InfoWars, Gateway Pundit Sued Over Charlottesville Conspiracy Theory

Brennan Gilmore, a former State Department staffer, took a video of the car hitting protesters at the Charlottesville rally last year. He tweeted: “Video of car hitting anti-racist protesters. Let there be no confusion: this was deliberate terrorism. My prayers with the victims. Stay home.”

InfoWars, Gateway Pundit, and RT journalist Lee Stranahan responded by reporting that the car wreck was a setup, and that he knew about it in advance because of his ties to the State Department.

Now they have to answer to a lawsuit.

Gilmore said his life was ruined after these conspiracy theories connected him to the deadly Charlottesville. Via Daily Beast:

In the suit filed in a Virginia court on Tuesday, Brennan Gilmore alleged that his business, career as a diplomat, and personal relationships were all damaged after he posted a video of a white nationalist driving a car into a crowd of counter protesters during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last year. “All Mr. Gilmore had done was share the truth about the tragic and traumatic act he regrettably witnessed,” the complaint said. “For a man who has devoted his life to serving his local community, the Commonwealth, the United States, and the global community, Defendants’ absurdly false portrayal of him, and the harassment that followed, was devastating.”

He is seeking $75,000 in damages, and named Alex Jones, Jim Hoft, and Lee Stranahan in the suit, as well as former Rep. Allen West, whose website spread the conspiracy theory.