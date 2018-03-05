Jon Stewart Returns To Washington Because Mulvaney Ruined 9/11 Responder Program

Jon Stewart had to return to Washington today to defend what was already a done deal for 9/11 first responders, until Trump and Mick Mulvaney had to undo everything done under Obama and also "pay" for tax cuts for billionaires. Stewart did not pull any punches.

I wanna congratulate Mick Mulvaney on a job well-done. I don't get to see these guys (Congressional Democrats) enough, so it's always great when someone screws up their healthcare again, and we can all get together.

It is a special kind of incompetence, that takes a program, that was fought for, for fifteen years, by firefighters, police officers, first responders, veterans, and survivors -- that has finally come to fruition, and is finally working well -- it takes a special kind of incompetence to want to turn that upside down.

I don't know if there are children watching, but I urge parents to put their children in front of the television to learn about government this way. They're going to have to re-write "Schoolhouse Rock," to "How a Bill Becomes a Law...and One Guy Screws Everything Up." That will be known forever as "Pulling a Mulvaney."

If you wanna pull a Mulvaney...I challenge him to come down here, and look Sal in the face, and look Terrence in the face, and tell them, "Yeah, we don't have a good reason for this, we just felt like making it much more difficult for you and your family to get health care that you need." They finally have some peace. Are we really doing this again? This is nuts.

And while we're at it, if you're going to screw things up, can you do it in like, early May, when it is nicer out? Because the wind is a bitter chill, and as much as we enjoy each other's company, we would prefer to do it wearing Capri pants.

I can't stress enough just how asinine this is. And the only thing I would say is, don't try to get sneaky, and try to put a legislative fix in this, in some omnibus bill, because these guys are on it. And these guys are some of the best and sharpest guys that we have. So if you want to stand up and say "we love our first responders in this country, we love our veterans in this country"?

↓ Story continues below ↓

Stop screwing them. Thank you.