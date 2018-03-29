Tucker Carlson Is Very, Very Worried About Masculinity On Campus

Fox's Tucker Carlson is very concerned about the patriarchy on college campuses. He thinks it's dying off, like the dinosaurs. Poor, poor nervous Tucker, who worries so much!

"The patriarchy is gone, women are winning, men are failing," poor Tucker says.

"On most campuses, men are a distinct minority. At Carlow University in Pittsburgh, women outnumber men by more than six to one, and yet almost every campus has a women's studies department."

(Not usually, Tucker. Most of them have a gender studies department now. Women aren't important enough to be studied these days.)

"In many of them, the stated goal is to fight expressions of masculinity and disempower men. At Ohio State, a course is underway this spring called 'Be a Man: Masculinities, Race, and Nation.' The syllabus for that course explains that masculinity is used to, quote, 'justify certain kinds of violence by men.'

Oh dear, oh dear. I can see why you're worried. How can men be men without anger and violence?

"On the first day of class, students were required to consult a male privilege checklist. At Duke University in North Carolina, a nine-week workshop meant to devise ways to undermine, quote," "Masculinity and maleness" as well to create "destabilized spaces" for those with privilege, meaning men," he said.

Tucker, let me give you a little reality check. As long as college football programs spend three to six times as much as the academic departments, and as long as they spend so much less on women's sports, the death of the patriarchy seems... unlikely.

Here's a tip: When rape and assault by college athletes disappears, and colleges stop covering it up, then you can worry.

Now, I know it's rude of me to bring up sexual assault (unlike you, I did not grow up as a member of the landed gentry), but it's still a widespread problem on campus. It's not just athletes, either.

And finally: You have three daughters, right, Tucker? Most men (the good ones, anyway) become acutely aware of the unfair obstacles their daughters will face in life, and focus on that instead of their own fears. Are you really that narcissistic, Tucker?

Or are you just trying desperately to change the subject in the Age of Trump?