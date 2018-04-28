Ari Melber: Cohen Pleading The Fifth May Be Bad News For Trump

Ari Melber breaks down why it is so potentially dangerous for Donald Trump that his personal attorney, aka "Fixer", has decided to plead the Fifth in the case involving a $130,000 hush money payout to porn star Stormy Daniels.

This video starts off with a hilarious montage of MSNBC hosts trying to stifle laughter as they discuss this development in the case. Rachel Maddow's "how was you day" had me laughing way too hard.

Ari makes a few excellent points:

"You cannot plead the Fifth in a civil case and get away with it unless you can demonstrate legal jeopardy, which Michael Cohen just asserted"...this means that Cohen believes that things he could say during the course of this civil case could potentially lead to more serious (ie, criminal) charges.

Ari also reiterated that pleading the Fifth does not imply guilt. That is true, in a sense. But does that really matter in the long run? It is quite possible that a jury would look at Michael Cohen's refusal to speak in a civil trial and assume that he is guilty of even worse crimes.

And what does this mean for Donald Trump, his Numero Uno client? Well, it could be even worse. What happens if Cohen flips? We may find out.