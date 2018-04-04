Dana Rohrabacher Points To 'Illegals' For YouTube Shooting Minutes After It Happened

Conveniently, Representative Dana Rohrabacher was on Fox Business Network yesterday when news of the YouTube shooting broke.

He wasted no time making huge leaps of logic to immediately suggest that an immigrant committed the crime.

“You were going to talk to me about sanctuary cities and the sanctuary state movement, and it fits right into what you are talking about right now,” Rohrabacher told his hosts. “Would anyone be surprised?”

“Would anyone listening to you right now say: ‘Well, this certainly wouldn’t be an illegal immigrant,'” he went on. “It could be!”

Remember now, this was just minutes after the news broke. Rohrabacher, ever a tool of the NRA and a notorious bigot with a particular hate for folks from Mexico, was perfectly fine gabbling on about immigrants for the benefit of Fox Business' terrified audience.

Rohrabacher is entangled in the Mueller investigation, since he was present at a meeting Rick Gates lied about, where Ukraine was discussed with Vin Weber, Manafort and Gates. He has long been viewed as the Russian Representative in Congress.

Rohrabacher has many primary challengers, and it's possible that a blue wave could sweep him out of contention altogether afterward, if enough people come out and vote for one of the Democrats in the race. That day cannot come soon enough, unless he resigns first.

