James Comey Calls Donald Trump A 'Mob Boss' In New ABC Promo

ABC just put out this stellar teaser for its upcoming interview with James Comey, airing this weekend. They are discussing his upcoming book "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership".

In the promo, a few questions are asked, with Comey not saying much. Lots of eye blinks and downward cast looks. The first question is the one that really stood out:

"How strange is it for you to sit here and compare the President to a mob boss?"

Axios is reporting that a source has told them that the interview will "add more meat to the charges swirling around Trump."

They also say that the interview really shocked everyone in the room. Apparently, he told George Stephanopolous things that have not been made public yet. Comey answered every question posed to him.

The one hour special airs this Sunday on ABC at 10:00pm. Comey's book, "A Higher Loyalty", will be released next Tuesday.