Is The Korea Deal Really Going To Get Trump The Nobel Peace Prize?
Personally, I'm happy Trump isn't threatening to blow up the world right now!
North And South Korea Just Agreed To Rid The Peninsula Of Nuclear Weapons After A Historic Summit https://t.co/gjKTK9ujhP
— IWishYouWell (@jonnmolina) April 27, 2018
Formally ending the Korean War is an important first step to achieving peace on the Korean peninsula.
It also eliminates any argument that @POTUS could strike North Korea without Congressional authorization because the war technically was not over. https://t.co/LiYPzMQ5QV
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 27, 2018
June 13-15, 2000.
October 2-4, 2007.
And April 27, 2018. TODAY! pic.twitter.com/IB5B0AcwYC
— Kim Jae Yeop (@KimJYeop) April 27, 2018
President @realDonaldTrump deserve @NobelPrize
South Korea credits Trump for talks with North https://t.co/mHsygH0yjo .
— Sunny (@IMInfidel01) April 27, 2018
One of the hard parts about supporting #MeToo movement, is being consistent even when the perpetrators are people we like or admired or who made us laugh for decades. Zero Tolerance, means Zero Tolerance. Even when it is Dr. Huckstable. https://t.co/oP1yTvESCv
— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) April 26, 2018
Trump’s attacks on the free press are working. Millions of Americans believe the free press is “the enemy of the people.” Trump convinced them not to trust independent sources of facts, which removes an important check on his power. https://t.co/mz8HN8f2UU
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) April 27, 2018
HUD Secretary Ben Carson’s proposal to triple rents for poorest households would hurt single mothers the most - and put nearly 1 million children at risk of homelessness, according to @CenterOnBudget analysis of @HUDgov housing assistance data https://t.co/ZgUtEuHxxk
— Tracy Jan (@TracyJan) April 27, 2018
Otto Warmbier family sues North Korea for "brutal" murder of their son https://t.co/tluPKwjzGl pic.twitter.com/Ulbu7O3GJW
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 27, 2018
WATCH: EPA Chief Scott Pruitt blames his staff for the decision to put a $43,000 phone booth in his office.
"I was not involved in the approval of $43,000 and if I'd known about it ... I would have refused it." pic.twitter.com/8hhcUMLJtW↓ Story continues below ↓
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 26, 2018
Um, we knew that:
Newly surfaced emails indicate the Russian lawyer at the 2016 Trump Tower meeting had closer ties to the Kremlin than she suggested, NY Times reports https://t.co/jtOhd77kqA pic.twitter.com/6DJO5aHrLO
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 27, 2018
It's not a "claim." It's a fact:
House Republicans release Russia report that Democrats claim is a whitewash https://t.co/Uduz5pPGdx pic.twitter.com/bxCYTz7rr6
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 27, 2018
Menendez ‘Severely Admonished’ by Committee https://t.co/IvBFk04PwH
— Taegan Goddard (@politicalwire) April 27, 2018
Republicans hold more power than they have had in nearly a century. But apart from politics, some say the average American conservative feels bombarded daily with disrespect. https://t.co/hh5WS5Ehcy
— NPR (@NPR) April 27, 2018
