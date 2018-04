Politics Plus: Republicans love the poorly educated, and are trying to create more of them.

Progressive Eruptions: If there is ever a holocaust in the US, people like these will be the willing executioners.

Murrmurrs: A few questions for a Facebook wingnut.

Shower Cap: The latest wackiness from Trumpworld (he posts one of these every few days).

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!